LACONA – Residents have been cleaning up ever since an EF3 tornado went through the small town of Lacona in August.

Local 5 obtained new video from Warren County Emergency Management that shows the views from above. Many homes and farmsteads were hit hard by the strong storm. Luckily, no one was hurt or died during the storms.

Folks posted on social media clean up times and information about resources residents can use to help them get them back on their feet.