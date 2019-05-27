WATCH: Thunderstorm moves through downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES – Widespread thunderstorms pushed through Iowa Monday morning.

Severe wind gusts out of the question, but the main concern is heavy rain on already saturated ground. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for southwest Iowa until 10 a.m.

More hit-or-miss thunderstorms should return late Monday afternoon through the night. A few of these could be severe as well.

Tuesday should start off dry for most, but more thunderstorms should return to central and southern Iowa during the afternoon and evening. A warm front over southern Iowa will be the focal point for severe weather. Hail, wind, tornadoes and flash flooding will all be possible with these storms, especially far south.

A few more afternoon showers and storms can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but the severe weather threat looks lower at that point. Most should catch a break from the rain Friday through Saturday afternoon before more storms potentially move through Saturday night.