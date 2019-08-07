WATCH: Time lapse of Des Moines motel getting torn down

DES MOINES – Out with the old and in with the new.

That’s the idea behind the demolition of the former Relax Inn motel on Hubbell Avenue. Crews started to tear down the building on Wednesday to make room for a new fire station that will serve thousands of residents in northeast Des Moines.

The Relax Inn closed in 2018 and was designated later that year by City planners as the future site for Fire Station 11. The project moved forward this year when funding increased for firefighter staffing through the infusion of Local Option Sales & Service Tax revenue.

Des Moines voters overwhelmingly approved a one-cent sales tax increase last March to enhance public safety, improve neighborhoods, upgrade infrastructure and provide property tax relief. The sales tax took effect on July 1, 2019.

Architectural design, site preparation and construction for Fire Station 11 is estimated at $8.3 million.

This is a rendering of the new fire station that will go on Hubbell Avenue.

Photo courtesy city of Des Moines

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2021.