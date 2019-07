BONDURANT – Exactly one year ago, three cities in Iowa were hit hard by tornadoes: Pella, Bondurant, and Marshalltown all had parts destroyed by the powerful storms on July 19, 2018.

One of the traffic cameras controlled by the Iowa Department of Transportation captured the moments two tornadoes plowed through Bondurant. Our digital team sped up the video so you can see how fast-moving the storms were that day.