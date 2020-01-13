WATCH: Timelapse of the setup of the Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines

DES MOINES – The CNN/Des Moines Register debate is on Tuesday night and it is bringing in national and international media to the capitol city.

The debate is the final face-to-face gathering of the Democratic presidential candidates before the Iowa caucuses on February 3. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, as well as The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel, will moderate the debate at Drake University.

The following candidates will be on the stage:

Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

The debate airs on CNN at 8 p.m. Crews have been setting up the stage for the last several days at Drake University.