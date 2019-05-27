Water main break in Ames impacting residents on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMES - A large water main break is being worked on by Ames city crews on Monday morning.

According to the city, it's a 12-inch water main break at Cherry Avenue and East Lincoln Way. Crews have isolated the main and are getting utility locates.

This is a large break and will likely cause rusty water. Residents are warned that even if they don't live nearby the water main break, rusty water is likely in their taps. Rusty water is not dangerous, but can stain if used for laundry. Residents are told to run their cold taps until the water clear