Water main to shut down in Adel Friday for maintenance work

ADEL — Adel city crews are planning to shut down a water main Friday, affecting some neighborhoods in the community.

The affected area is denoted on a map posted to the city’s Facebook page.

Water main work in Adel (Facebook)

City leaders say it will affect the area of North 12th Street and Rapids Street in Adel.

Crews will flush water mains to clear the lines.

The crews say they hope to begin the shutdown at 9:00 a.m. Friday, and have all services restored by 3:00 p.m. Friday.

If you have further questions about the shutdown, you’re asked to contact Adel City Hall at (515) 993-4525.