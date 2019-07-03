Waukee boy survives close call in the pool

7-year-old Bauer Rosenberg nearly lost his life in a backyard pool earlier this week.

The Rosenberg family had just arrived at a party when young Bauer was found blue and unresponsive, floating in the pool.

Bauer’s mom, Jenna Rosenberg, knew what to do, performing CPR as quickly as possible. Ashley Sunderman, a MercyOne nurse, aided in saving Bauer’s life.

“I don’t remember what was going on around me,” Sunderman said. “I was just focused. I was in the moment.”

Bauer started breathing. And the Rosenberg is forever grateful for Sunderman’s quick thinking.

Local 5’s Jack Miller has the story.