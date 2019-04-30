Waukee Community School District names new superintendent

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAUKEE - The Waukee Community School District has hired a new superintendent.

Brad Buck previously served as superintendent of the Cedar Rapids School District. He wrote a letter to his staff on Monday morning notifying them that he will assume the duties in Waukee on July 1.

"This decision, while fueled by an enthusiasm for the work ahead and the proximity to my oldest children which this position offers, is certainly bittersweet. I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with you on a vision and strategic plan that I wholly believe is right and good for the students of the Cedar Rapids Community School District. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside you and support your passion, expertise, and investment in delivering on our vision of Every Learner: Future Ready," wrote Buck in his letter.

The Waukee School Board met Monday night and approved Buck's hiring.