Waukee driver’s license station honors Drew Lienemann

WAUKEE — Drew Lienemann’s legacy is honored with a newly placed plaque at the Waukee driver’s license station.

Lienemann was a senior at Waukee High School when he died by suicide four years ago.

His parents didn’t know it, but he was an organ donor. 190 people got a second chance at life because of his death.

“It’s such an easy thing to do, and what a lasting legacy you can leave,” said Lienemann’s dad, Dan, “Yes, you’re gonna be grieving your loved one and so forth, but it really does help the family members that are left behind to know that their loss has been a gain for someone else… someone else in the world or in the country.”

You can become a donor by checking “yes” the next time you get your license removed or by visiting the Iowa Donor Network website.