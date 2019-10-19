Waukee HS band heading to 2021 Rose Bowl

WAUKEE — A dream that very few high school band programs actually achieve is coming true for Waukee: a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Directors announced Friday that the Waukee high school band will be going to the 2021 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and the students couldn’t be more excited.

“The whole room went crazy,” junior drum major James Tormey said. “Everyone is really dedicated to this band, so it’s a huge success. It demonstrates how hard we’ve all been working.”

Waukee becomes just the seventh Iowa high school band to achieve this feat.