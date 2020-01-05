Waukee man arrested on child pornography charges

WAUKEE — 50-year-old Larry Becke was arrested at his home in Waukee on charges related to child pornography after an investigation of Becke began in January of 2019.

According to the police report, Waukee police received a report about Becke from Internet Crimes Against Children (Iowa Division), a task force started in 1998 designed to “counter the emerging threat of offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children.”

The purpose of the program is to help state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to cyber enticement and child pornography cases.

After receiving the report from the task force, Waukee police obtained a warrant to search Becke’s residence where they seized his computer and multiple hard drives.

Numerous images of obvious child pornography were found on the seized computer.

One photo in particular was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who confirmed a known victim.

Becke is being held in the Dallas County Jail.