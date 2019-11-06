Waukee mayor, city council and school board election results

WAUKEE — The city of Waukee is growing rapidly.

The Mayor of Waukee, two spots on the city council and three spots on the Waukee school board are on the ballot.

In addition to those, the Waukee Community School District has proposed a funding measure known as Proposition FO.

Waukee Mayor William F. Peard decided to not run for reelection after holding the mayoral position since 2006.

A lot of controversy has surrounded the Waukee Community School District in the last year after former COO Eric Rose was charged with two counts of solicitation to commit a felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office.

The district later settled a lawsuit with a former district employee who alleged retaliation for $1 million.

Courtney Clarke was elected Mayor of Waukee.

Wendy Marsh, Dan Gehlbach and Alex Smith have been elected to the Waukee Community School District Board, according to unofficial results.

Proposition FO

NOTE: 2 candidates to be elected for Waukee City Council At Large; 3 candidates to be elected to Waukee Community School District.

Fore more election night results, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website