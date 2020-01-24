Waukee Community School District eliminating exchange of Valentines

WAUKEE — A change is coming to how a metro school district will mark a popular holiday on Feb. 14.

The Waukee Community School District tells Local 5 they are getting rid of Valentine’s Day exchanges. However, they will be holding parties on February 13.

Principals at its nine elementary schools informed families of the change after winter break, telling them they didn’t need to purchase and make a Valentine’s card to distribute.

District spokesperson Amy Varcoe said in a statement they gathered feedback from staff, teachers and counselors.

“It became apparent many of our staff members were taking their own time, money and resources to make Valentine’s boxes and cards for students, as well as, explaining the meaning of Valentine’s Day to those whose culture doesn’t celebrate or recognize Valentine’s Day.,” Varcoe said.

They said a majority of people reached out to the principals in favor of the decision.

Varcoe said Waukee schools plans to make these parties later in the year, to make it a spring party, and not associate it with Valentine’s Day.

At Des Moines Public Schools, spokesperson Phil Roederer said Valentine’s Day observances are a case-by-case decision.

“It might range from an after school dance at a middle school to an elementary school last year making cards for Veterans,” Roederer said.

