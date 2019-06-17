Waukee School District offers support services after local family found dead

WAUKEE – Members of the Waukee Community School District Grief Response Team have been activated to support students and staff who were impacted by the deaths of the Sunkara family.

Four members of the Sunkara family were found shot to death inside their West Des Moines home on Saturday morning. Two boys, ages 10 and 15, were found dead, as well as their parents. Four other people were staying as guests inside the home at the time of the incident.

“It is important that we all support each other during this time of grief and loss,” wrote Cindi McDonald, superintendent of the Waukee Community School District. Members of the grief response team and counselors will be available at Brookview Elementary and Timberline School on Monday.