WAUKEE — The Waukee Fox Creek Splash Pad and adjacent playground will reopen this Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. Following a fall on July 5, the pad has been closed to allow for a new non-skid coating to be added to the concrete.

The City of Waukee wants to remind everyone to follow the posted rules at Fox Creek Park. Also, to thank the community for their patience while the new amenities have been added.