Waukee students write children’s books and read them to local youth

WAUKEE — Waukee High School students were tasked with writing a children’s book based on a culture different than their own.

They then read those books to a group of three to five year old Waukee children, nicknamed the “Wee Warriors.”

Students who were a part of the reading considered it an enlightening experience.

“It’s a different viewpoint from ours and from theirs. So that’s why we have to make it simple for them, and try to connect with them, and be on the same page,” Waukee senior Victoria Alfanso said.

“I think it’s very important to learn about more cultures of the world so we kind of get out of this bubble we live in here in Iowa and branch out a little bit,” fellow Waukee senior Simon Loftsgard said.