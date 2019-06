WAUKEE – The new Fox Creek Park and Splash Pad is set to open Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 5:40 p.m.

This is the city’s first splash pad, and will also feature a tennis court, four pickleball courts, customized play pods and an indoor pavilion.

Fox Creek park and Splash Pad

522 NE Westgate Drive

Waukee, IA 50263