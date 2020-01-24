Waukee unveils plans for massive community park and sports complex

WAUKEE – The city of Waukee along with the Waukee Betterment Foundation announced a plan for a community park and sprawling sports complex named “Triumph Park.”

This week, the city unveiled the details of the project, which features 66 acres of a sports complex, 12 softball/baseball fields, practice areas, concessions, bathrooms, and more than 800 parking spaces. The complex will serve local teams as well as large tournaments, according to city officials.

There will also be walking trails, a pond, and greenspaces in the complex. The Waukee Betterment Foundation is raising $3 million to help fund accessible features at the park. In addition to the complex, an all-inclusive playground will be built on the property.

The foundation acknowledged Apple, Inc. for its role in making the all-inclusive amentities possible with a $1 million donation for the project.

Construction at Triumph Park is expected to start in the fall of 2020 with an opening date of spring 2022 planned.