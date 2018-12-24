WDM hosts annual biscuits and gravy competition Video

WEST DES MOINES - On a busy Saturday, you may want to get yourself fueled up with a hearty breakfast.

On Saturday, the Hall hosted its second biscuits and gravy competition. Everyone paid $6 to sample four different dishes. Then, they got to choose their favorite.

The event's gotten a bit more popular, thanks to word of mouth. A couple hundred people stopped by and waited in line. One guest we talked to says he couldn't pass up this type of treat.

"We only live a couple blocks from here," said Mike Nielsen of West Des Moines. "We didn't feel like cooking breakfast this morning, but we've been to the Hall before. We just like the atmosphere and the food trucks down here are really good, in general."

All of the profits support "The Kitchen." It's a nonprofit program that provides at-risk and homeless children the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to work in the restaurant business. The winner on Saturday was 515 Pi. All total, the Hall raised about $1,300.