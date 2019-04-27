Local News

WDM Police ask for donations

Donations are personal items to help those in need

WEST DES MOINES - The West Des Moines Police Department is working on filling up their jail cells with personal items. 

The department wants items like toilet paper, shampoo, deodorant, and toothbrushes. They want these donations for individuals who are lower-income, older, or disabled and are looking for anyone to give. All donations will go to the West Des Moines Human Services. 

Today, people were able to donate by dropping their items off at jail or by having police come and pick up items from businesses and other groups. People who dropped off their donations at jail were also able to get their own "booking photo". 

