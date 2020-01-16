WDSM police K9 ‘Murphy’ gets new bullet and stab protective vest donation

WEST DES MOINES — A charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has landed West Des Moines Police Department’s K9 Murphy with a new tool to keep him safe in the line of duty.

Murphy is a German Shepherd who arrived in March 2019.

He and his handler, Officer Russell, were featured on the West Des Moines Ppolice Department Facebook page Wednesday with the announcement of the donation.

Murphy and Officer Russell completed a 13-week training at McDonough K9 in Blaine, Minnesota.

Murphy is dual-purpose with certifications in patrol and narcotic detection.

West Des Moines police said he has already made a positive impact in the community by assisting in a number of arrests. Additionally, he has located more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

The West Des Moines Police Department said this vest is vital for Murphy’s protection in the line of duty on a constant basis.