Weapon discovered on inmate at Polk County Jail

DES MOINES — An inmate is accused of having a weapon inside the Polk County Jail.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old John Hansen was taken to the jail on New Year’s Day by Des Moines police on a third-degree harassment charge.

During an initial search, they found a handgun in Hansen’s waistband.

The sheriff’s office says the handgun was taken and the Des Moines Police Department then charged him with Introduction/Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility.

Security measures were successfully followed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries.

