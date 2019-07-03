Webster City Police continue to ask for public’s help in assault investigation

WEBSTER CITY – Investigators are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing incident that happened on June 22.

According to Webster City Police, they’re continuing to follow up on all leads regarding what happened in June on 1239 Second Street. Police reported that a woman named Samantha Jo Gray and a juvenile male were assaulted on that day. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who might have seen something around 6:30 p.m. that day should call the Webster City police department at 515-832-9166.