Webster County woman dies after exiting a moving vehicle

WEBSTER COUNTY — On July 19 at 1:28 a.m., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call regarding a woman who was severely injured when she exited a moving vehicle. According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, she later died from her injuries.

The female has been identified as Margaret Francis Garcia of Stanhope, IA. The driver of the vehicle was her husband Randy Scott Garcia.

This incident took place on a county road north of Lehigh, IA.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as available.

Anyone with further information on the incident is urged to contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, or Webster County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 515-573-1444, online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and tip to CRIMES (274637).