Welcoming the 10th bishop to the Diocese of Des Moines

DES MOINES– History will be made Friday as the Diocese of Des Moines prepares to ordain and install bishop-elect Father William M. Joensen, Ph.D.

Father Joensen was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Dubuque on June 24, 1989. Since 1995, he has been an active pastorally, as well as academically, at the college level as a professor and chaplain.

Retiring Bishop Richard Pates will serves as Canonical Administrator until Friday, when Father Joensen is ordained and installed as the 10th bishop for the Diocese of Des Moines.

Ordination and installation Mass will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines starting at 2 p.m. The Diocese of Des Moines will stream the service online on their website and Facebook.

A reception will take place following the ordination/installation around 4:30 p.m. at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines.