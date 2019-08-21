West Des Moines announces name for new ampitheater

WEST DES MOINES — The West Des Moines City Council has approved naming rights for its new amphitheater, which is expected to open in fall 2020.

According to information released from the City of West Des Moines, developer Richard Hurd has donated $850,000 for the construction of the amphitheater, which will be located next to the pond near West Des Moines City Hall and the West Des Moines Public Library.

As a result of the donation, the City of West Des Moines granted the Hurd family naming rights to the facility. It will be known as the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in honor of Richard and Linda Hurd’s daughter.

Jamie Hurd passed away on October 22, 2009, at the age of 29, from a lung aneurysm after successfully battling Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She had been in remission since 2006.

The City of West Des Moines says the $2.4 million project will consist of an outdoor amphitheater with lawn seating and space that will bring people together to share musical performances and other community events and entertainment. Private rentals also will be available.

Microsoft also agreed in 2017 to donate $868,000 in surplus funds from their Alluvion Data Center to assist with construction of the amphitheater. After the donations of Microsoft and the Hurd family, the remaining 30% of project costs will be covered by the City of West Des Moines.

West Des Moines City Manager Tom Hadden said the amphitheater project is a key part of the City’s Five Waters Project. Construction on the amphitheater is expected to begin this fall and should be completed by fall 2020, according to the City of West Des Moines.

The West Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department will be responsible for managing and programming the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Plans for the amphitheater are posted on the City’s website at www.wdm.iowa.gov/FiveWaters.