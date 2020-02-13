West Des Moines man arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation

WEST DES MOINES — A West Des Moines man faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Police say from early November 2019 until late January 2019, Michael Jonathan Phelps had items that showed children being sexually assaulted by adults.

In a criminal complaint, police said Phelps had hundreds of videos and photographs of child pornography.

Phelps was booked into the Polk County Jail, and was released on Friday, Feb. 7.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

A police detective requested a no contact order on any child under age 18 for Phelps.