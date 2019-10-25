West Des Moines Police Department unveils fallen officer memorial

WEST DES MOINES — There’s a new addition to the West Des Moines Police Department: a fallen officer memorial.

The project was designed by Jim Clark, a senior at Dowling Catholic High School who helped with the memorial as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

Clark raised $6,000 for the memorial, $3,000 of which came from standing outside a Hy-Vee and taking donations.

“I ride along with the police department every couple weeks and I see how they serve the community every day,” Clark said. “Their motto is ‘To Protect and Serve’, and I wanted to figure out a project that would allow the community to help serve the police department and thank them for all they do.”

Sgt. Sean Miller, who was killed in a 2016 motorcycle crash, is included as the most recent entry on the memorial.