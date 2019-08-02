West Des Moines sees uptick in break-ins

WEST DES MOINES – Officers have seen more car break-ins over the last few weeks.

On a social media post, the West Des Moines police department posted surveillance video of thieves going through unlocked vehicles in residential neighborhoods during the early morning hours.

Police urge citizens to lock your cars and removing valuables when you park your car for the night and let us know if you see anything suspicious.

If you happen to know who these young men are, please let us know. You can private message the department on Facebook or leave a tip on the department’s website at http://www.wdm.iowa.gov/government/police/crime-tips. You can remain anonymous.