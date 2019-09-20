Western Iowa meth traffickers sentenced to prison

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Three people were sentenced Friday for trafficking methamphetamine throughout western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

All three were sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

34-year-old Chase Richard will serve 15 years followed by five years of supervised release; 28-year-old Brandy Kumpula will serve eight years followed by five years of supervised release; and 31-year-old Jackie Thielan will serve 10 years followed by five years of supervised release.

A press release from the Department of Justice says the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force began investigating the case in late 2017.

They found that there was a large drug trafficking organization transporting large amounts of methamphetamine in and around western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Law enforcement determined that Thielen was transporting and distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Shelby County, Iowa.

They found that Thielen was obtaining the drugs from Richard, who was also distributing to Kumpula. Kumpula was selling methamphetimine to individuals in Council Bluffs and Omaha.

This case also resulted in the sentencing of Jessica Snavely and William LaBenz. Snavely will serve 10 years and LaBenz will serve five.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Omaha Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Harlan Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.