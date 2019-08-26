Western wear company Boot Barn purchases G&L Clothing

DES MOINES — A longtime work and outdoor apparel retailer in Des Moines has been purchased by national retailer Boot Barn, according to a release.

G&L Clothing, located at 1801 Ingersoll Ave, has been in business since 1917 selling items such as work boots, pants and shirts.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. announced the purchase of G&L Clothing Monday, citing the store’s strong business history and dedication to customer service.

“G&L Clothing has a strong legacy in Des Moines that dates back several decades,” Boot Barn CEO Jim Conroy said in a statement. “With this acquisition, we will increase the Boot Barn store footprint in Iowa, a strong western and work wear market.”

Boot Barn currently operates four stores in Iowa: Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines (Valley West Mall) and Sioux City.

One of G&L clothing’s current owners, Frank Marcovis, told Local 5 that the sale was part of a succession plan to ensure the store is able to succeed into the future.

“We were looking for an organization that had the same values, the same family-oriented values,” Marcovis told Local 5. “Everyone I met with from Boot Barn exudes those values.”

According to Marcovis, the process took “a good six months” to finalize, with many discussion between family members taking place as to the direction the business should go.

Marcovis had been running the business with his father, brother, and brother-in-law. Only Marcovis will continue employment with G&L Clothing.

With a national company coming into the local outer wear scene, Marcovis is confident the sale will create a blend of western apparel along with the work wear that has kept G&L Clothing open for over a century.

Boot Barn does plan to offer employment to current G&L Clothing employees, according to a release.

And that, according to Marcovis, is a big reason he felt comfortable going through with the deal. Making sure central Iowa knows that the new G&L Clothing will have the same local focus as before.

“G&L clothing isn’t Frank Marcovis,” Marcovis said Monday. “G&L clothing has been all of our employees.”