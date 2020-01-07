What do Iowa’s legislative leaders want to prioritize for the 2020 session?

DES MOINES – Child care, addressing Iowa’s competitiveness with other states, and beefing up the state’s workforce are just some of the legislative priorities that both parties outlined for the 2020 legislative session.

In front of a group of reporters on Tuesday, Democratic and Republican leaders in both chambers said they wanted to work on bipartisan legislation that helps Iowans.

“Workforce is obviously going to be an issue,” said Speaker Pat Grassley. “And how do you address that? I think there’s things like broadband, housing, health care, we’ve spent a lot of time in our caucus working through topics like child care…I’ve already heard from some of my friends on the other side that they have very similar issues back home…”

Democrats outlined the need to address Iowa’s growing health care crisis and “making sure no black-eye legislation goes through,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen.

This will be Grassley’s first session at Speaker of the House after Linda Upmeyer stepped down from her position in 2019. Republicans remain in control of the Senate, the House, and the governor’s mansion in 2020.