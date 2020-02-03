From where to caucus to the issues that matter most, here's what Iowans are looking for online on caucus day.

Monday’s caucuses are set to start at 7 p.m., though Iowans have been lined up for hours ahead of time.

As voters wait to caucus for their preferred candidates, many are turning to the web to search for the need-to-know details.

Here’s what Iowans are searching on caucus day, via Google Trends:

Where do I go?

The No. 1 question Iowans are searching is “Where do I Caucus in Iowa?” Searches for caucus locations were up 350% in Iowa last week. Democrats can click here to find their location. Republicans can click here.

How does the caucus work?

Iowans are also trying to figure out how exactly a caucus works. In short, Iowans will gather at their precincts Monday night to caucus for their preferred presidential candidate as part of the state’s first-in-the-nation status in the presidential nominating process. For more on everything you need to know about caucus day, click here.

How do I participate in the caucus?

Anyone who will be 18 years old by Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) is eligible to caucus. If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your caucus site Monday. Participants must be registered voters of the party for which they caucus. Party affiliation can be changed following the caucuses.

County interest

When it comes to the issues that matter, healthcare was the most searched topic by county in Iowa, followed by unemployment.

Republican candidates

President Donald Trump has received 99% of searches for Republican candidates in Iowa, with Rep. Joe Walsh earning the final percentage.

Democratic candidates

Forty-four percent of searchers went looking for former Vice President Joe Biden among democrats, while Sen. Bernie Sanders followed at 22%. Michael Bloomberg followed at 10%, Andrew Yang at 7% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 7%. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg earned 5% while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Amy Klobuchar earned 2%, and Tom Steyer received 1%.

