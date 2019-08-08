What to do if your car is towed during the State Fair

DES MOINES – As thousands of people are expected to flow in and out of the Iowa State fairgrounds over the next several days, parking is always an issue.

Homes surrounding the fairgrounds offer parking at a fee for drivers, while the State Fair has several lots available as well. Organizations set up stands to offer shuttle services and parking, and there is a low-cost shuttle service offered through DART that takes folks from the capitol grounds to the fairgrounds throughout the fair.

But what if your car is impounded for parking illegally? The Des Moines Police department said that it’s extending the hours of the Police Information Desk on East 1st Street. For the duration of the fair, the desk will be open to the public 24 hours a day. Crow Tow, the towing service that picks up illegally parked cars, will have extended hours open to the public for the release of impounded vehicles during the fair:

6:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. each weekday of the Fair and closed to the public from 2:00-6:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. each weekend day of the Fair and closed to the public from 2:00-8:00 a.m.