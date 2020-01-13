What to expect as the 2020 legislative session begins

DES MOINES –– Dozens of lawmakers are filling up the statehouse this week as the beginning of the 2020 session takes place.

Speaker-select Pat Grassley will lead the House for the first time, as former Speaker Linda Upmeyer stepped down in 2019. Grassley, a Republican from northeastern Iowa, is the grandson of Sen. Chuck Grassley.

This is the fourth year in a row that Republicans will enter a legislative session with a trifecta: they control both chambers and the governor’s mansion.

Among the top issues GOP leaders told Local 5 that they want to cover in 2020: child care, workforce development, and Medicaid, among other topics.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) will deliver her Condition of the State speech Tuesday morning. In this address, Reynolds will outline her priorities for the session.