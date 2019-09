AMES — College GameDay is getting closer, and many fans are already getting started on their signs.

There are three guidelines to keep in mind when making your sign:

No profane, derogatory or offensive language or images

No soliciting, i.e. no political signs or website domains

No writing utensils, white boards or any modifications allowed

ISUPD’s Community Outreach Specialist Anthony Greiter said if the sign is “anything you wouldn’t want your grandparents to see” just don’t do it.