READ: What you need to know about Iowa gun laws

After last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many are questioning gun laws and criticizing how easy it can be for dangerous people to obtain a gun, especially semi-automatic assault weapons. What you may not know is that this conversation has been going on for decades.

Background and federal laws

In 1994, the United States Congress adopted the controversial Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, also known as the 1994 crime bill. This bipartisan act banned any sort of semi-automatic firearm from being bought, sold or manufactured. One of the weapons noted was the Avtomat Kalashnikov, also known as AK-47.

It also had new laws about immigration, domestic abuse, and the death penalty. Due to the law’s sunset clause, it expired in 2004, leaving state governments to regulate semi-automatic weapons.

After the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the Trump Administration pushed to ban bump stocks. This ban went into affect earlier this year.

Iowa gun laws

Iowa is a shall-issue state, meaning that if an applicant passes the basic requirements set out by state law, the issuing authority is obligated to issue a permit.

An annual permit is required to purchase a handgun. This can be obtained by applying to the sheriff of the county of the applicant’s residence. The permit won’t be issued if the applicant is subject to any of the following:

Less than 21-years-old

Has been convicted of a felony in state or federal court, or who is adjudicated delinquent on the basis of conduct that would be a felony if committed by an adult

Is subject to a protective order or has been convicted of domestic violence

Is prohibited by federal law from shipping, transporting, possessing or receiving a firearm.

The other permit is a professional or nonprofessional Permit to Carry Weapons (PCW). This can also be found with the application to acquire a handgun on Iowa’s Department of Public Safety (IDPS) website. This permit won’t be issued if the applicant is subject to any of the following:

Less than 18 years old for a professional permit or less than 21-years-old for a nonprofessional permit

Addicted to alcohol

Probable cause exists to believe that the applicant is likely to use a weapon in unlawfully or in a matter that would endanger the person’s self or others

Isn’t able to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun

Anyone wanting a PCW also needs to take a training course to demonstrate their knowledge of firearm safety, or they need to provide proof of training through service in the military or law enforcement. Classes can even be held online.

Federal law requires federally licensed firearms dealers to do background checks on anyone purchasing a firearm. Iowa serves as a “point of contact” to use state as well as federal records and databases to perform background checks. IDPS and county sheriffs are these points, as well as federally licensed firearms dealers.

As for ammunition, Iowa doesn’t prohibit individuals ineligible to possess firearms from possessing ammunition. The state also doesn’t require a license to purchase or sell ammunition. However, those under the age of 21 are unable to purchase it.

This is only for handguns. No state permit is needed to buy a rifle or shotgun in Iowa. Anyone 18-years and older are able to purchase rifle or shotgun ammunition without a permit as well.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action lobbying group says that Iowans don’t need a permit to carry rifles or shotguns. There is no registration of rifles and shotguns and no license needed as well.

However, there are laws that prohibit the general public from carrying a handgun or any loaded firearm within the limits of any city, unless they meet certain criteria.

What lies ahead for Iowa

A bill was introduced to the Iowa House earlier this year to prohibit the sale or transfer of semi-automatic assault weapons. It is currently in the Public Safety subcommittee.