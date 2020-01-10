What you need to know about navigating Des Moines in the snow

DES MOINES — With the Des Moines metro expecting its first major snowfall of the season Friday, you may need to adjust how you get around.

The City of Des Moines Public Works Department will post on its website whether any snow removal operations are underway.

They say when snow does fall, snow plows will begin working on designated snow routes.

Crews begin removing snow from residential streets shortly after the snow ends. In addition, streets are group in six different categories.

Moreover, certain neighborhoods have odd/even parking. The Public Works Director decides when to start enforcing City wide and odd/even plowing restrictions.

City leaders go into detail about odd/even parking:

On calendar days ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9), on-street parking is allowed in front of addresses ending in an odd number. On even number days, park in front of addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) to avoid being ticketed or possibly towed. City of Des Moines

To see a map of the snow routes, click here.

When it comes to sidewalks, the City of Des Moines requires residents to remove snow and ice from them within 48 hours following the end of a snowfall. They note there is a financial penalty for a first offense, and bigger penalties for repeat violations.