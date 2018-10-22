What you need to know before buying lottery tickets in an office pool

The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion, and that means thousands of Americans are getting in on the fun of buying lottery tickets for their chance to win it all.

The drawing is Tuesday night. A lot of people will be buying their tickets through an office or friend-related pool, so in a group. Experts have a few pieces of advice for you if you’re going to participate in the lottery this way:

1. Appoint a lottery captain

2. That person should collect the money, buy the tickets, secure the tickets, and photocopy the tickets.

3. Set some ground rules, and put them in writing.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions, it was in July in an office pool. Eleven co-workers shared the $543 million.