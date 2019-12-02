What you need to know: Mayor, city council races head to runoff elections Tuesday

Local elections in Iowa took place just over four weeks ago.

But on Tuesday night, four central Iowa races will come to a close:

Des Moines mayor

Des Moines city council (Ward 2)

Des Moines city council (At Large)

Ames city council (Ward 4)

Local 5 gathered a list of what you should know before you head back to the polls.

When are polls open? Who can vote?

Polls in Des Moines and Ames will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Only residents within the municipal boundary of the City of Des Moines or Ward 4 in Ames are able to vote.

Where can I vote?

You can find your polling place on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

Which races are heading to a runoff election?

Three races in Des Moines and one in Ames will conclude Tuesday night.

Des Moiens will choose their next mayor between four-term incumbent Mayor Frank Cownie or Jack Hatch, a former Iowa Representative, Senator and gubernatorial candidate.

City Council Ward 2 in Des Moines will see a runoff between incumbent Linda Westergaard and Skip Moore, who was a former Councilman At Large.

An at-large spot on Des Moines’ city council is also on the ballot, with Carl Voss up against Jacquie Easley.

The candidates for Ames City Council Ward 4 are Iowa State University student Rachel Junck and incumbent Chris Nelson.

What leads to a runoff election?

Under the Iowa Code, a runoff election happens when a candidate doesn’t reach the required majority of votes in a regular city election.

The candidates that received the highest number of votes continue to the runoff election.