What’s the timeline for the new federal courthouse in Des Moines?

DES MOINES – The federal government awarded a new U.S. courthouse for the Southern District of Iowa in April 2016, but the construction process has not started yet.

The project currently is in the design phase. The design team began developing preliminary concepts in August 2018 for the selected site in accordance with GSA Design Excellence guidelines. The CMC is engaged in design phase services, providing cost and constructability input into the preliminary concepts. GSA closed on the purchase agreement to acquire the site in October 2018.

Final design concept selection is expected in late May, and selection of artist(s) for the Art in Architecture program is scheduled for summer of 2019.

Here’s the breakdown of the construction project:

Total authorized funding: $136,602,000 for site acquisition, design, construction, and related expenses

Project delivery method: Construction Manager as Constructor (CMC)

Lead design architect: Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2022, according to GSA. You can see the complete plans on their site.