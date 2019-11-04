What you need to know about Tuesday’s local elections: Polling places, Voter ID and more

Iowans will cast their ballots Tuesday in both city and school elections. Local 5 has compiled all the information you need to know about when, where and how to vote.

When

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where

Find your polling place by entering your address into the Iowa Secretary of State’s website portal.

How

Below you can click to view sample ballots from several central Iowa counties:

Voter ID is now required in the State of Iowa, meaning you will need it to be able to vote Tuesday.

Photo: Iowa Secretary of State

You can register to vote and obtain a Voter ID Card with a valid Iowa driver’s license that has your current address listed, or with one of the below forms of current, valid photo ID that has an expiration date:

Iowa non-driver ID card

Out-of-state driver’s license or non-drive ID card

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

ID card issued by employer

Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college

Tribal ID

You will have to provide additional documentation if you are using a non-driver’s license photo ID, such as:

Residential lease

Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check or other government document

A registered voter from your precinct may also attest to your identity. Both you and the attester would be required to sign an oath swearing the statements are true.