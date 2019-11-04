What you need to know about Tuesday’s local elections: Polling places, Voter ID and more

Iowans will cast their ballots Tuesday in both city and school elections. Local 5 has compiled all the information you need to know about when, where and how to vote.
When
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where
Find your polling place by entering your address into the Iowa Secretary of State’s website portal.
How
Below you can click to view sample ballots from several central Iowa counties:
- Boone County
- Dallas County
- Jasper County
- Marshall County
- Marion County
- Polk County
- Story County
- Warren County
Voter ID is now required in the State of Iowa, meaning you will need it to be able to vote Tuesday.
You can register to vote and obtain a Voter ID Card with a valid Iowa driver’s license that has your current address listed, or with one of the below forms of current, valid photo ID that has an expiration date:
- Iowa non-driver ID card
- Out-of-state driver’s license or non-drive ID card
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- ID card issued by employer
- Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college
- Tribal ID
You will have to provide additional documentation if you are using a non-driver’s license photo ID, such as:
- Residential lease
- Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)
- Bank statement
- Paycheck
- Government check or other government document
A registered voter from your precinct may also attest to your identity. Both you and the attester would be required to sign an oath swearing the statements are true.