When will Iowa school districts cancel class because of the cold?

With windchill and high temperatures expected in the negatives for the middle of the week for thousands of Iowans, many are wondering when school would be cancelled because of the frigid temperatures.

Local 5 On Your Side reached out to a few school districts about their policies regarding closing school because of subzero temperatures.

“Our typical gauge is if the wind chill is -30 or below, we will have a two-hour late start,” said West Des Moines School officials. “We also look to see at what time that temperature would rise above that mark. If it doesn’t look like the wind chill would be above -30 to fit within that two-hour window, we may choose to cancel school.”

Des Moines school district officials are also monitoring the developing weather conditions.

“Generally, if the NWS issues a warning, whether for wind chill or a winter storm, that will mean we’re looking very closely at a cancellation, early dismissal, or delayed start,” said Phil Roeder with DMPS. “However, there is not a magic number that automatically triggers a decision. It also depends on what the actual conditions are as well as the projected timing of the storm.”