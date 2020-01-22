Where the presidential candidates stand on manufacturing and job creation

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo Dan Villegas stocks items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for December. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DES MOINES — Iowans will soon have their voices heard on caucus night Feburary 3. And one of the main issues that people focus on is the American economy, specifically the state of manufacturing and trade.

Local 5 is giving you a primer on where the frontrunners stand on these topics.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is using manufacturing as a backbone of “promises kept.” His campaign notes the manufacturing industry has created nearly half a million jobs; in addition, there are 625,000 new construction jobs since taking office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is emphasizing more union jobs he believes will expand the middle class.

Moreover, Biden’s campaign wants to expand manufacturing, with an eye towards sustainability. He wants to create a plan that would develop a low-carbon manufacturing sector in each state.

His campaign also highlights a tax credit to places that experienced mass layoffs or the closure of a major government institution

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign takes multiple approaches to boosting the manufacturing industry.

One element of Buttigieg’s platform is to double annual investments in career and technical education programs in high schools and colleges.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren has offered multiple ways to jump start manufacturing.

Specifically, Warren wants to create a Green Apollo Program, which would provide $400 billion in funding over the next ten years for clean energy research.

In addition, Warren wants workers to elect at least 40% of the company’s board members, to help them make decisions about wages and outsourcing.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders campaign outlines different ways to boost the economy.

He wants to double union membership within his first term, and change how unions can organize.

In addition, Sanders wants to deny federal contracts to companies that among other things, outsource jobs overseas or engage in union busting.