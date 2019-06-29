Where to watch fireworks in the metro on July 4th

Central Iowa is preparing for Independence Day celebrations. For many that means pools, grills, brats, and fireworks. You don’t have to go far to find a professional fireworks show. We’ve done the research for you, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show on July 4th.

Altoona

Prairie Meadows will have their display on July third at 10 p.m. In case of rain, they will move their fireworks to the fourth. If you’re looking for a thrill-filled day, head on over to Adventureland Park on the fourth. They will have theirs at 9:45 p.m.

Ames

As is tradition, the Ames fireworks display will be held at Reiman Gardens at 9:45 p.m. on the third. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Carlisle

Carlisle will host fireworks on the third at 10 p.m. They will be displayed at North Park.

Des Moines

Fireworks will be held on the fourth and the fifth after the Iowa Cubs take on the Memphis Red Birds. Win or lose, you can see the fireworks immediately after those two games.

Des Moines Symphony’s Annual Yankee Doodle Pops will perform on the third on the West Terrace of the state capitol and be followed by a fireworks display over downtown Des Moines.

Grimes

You’ll be able to spot fireworks at the Grimes Sports Complex on the fourth. It’s hosted by Grimes Chamber and Economic Development. Expect sparks to fly at dusk!

Norwalk

Norwalk will host fireworks on the fourth, rain or shine. They are expected to start around dusk. As long as you’re around the McAninch Sports Complex, you should be able to see them.

Urbandale

Urbandale will hold one of the largest fireworks displays in Iowa on the fourth. Independence Day celebrations last from the second to the fourth. Sparks will fly at 10 p.m. at Walker Johnston Park. In case of rain, they will be pushed back to the fifth at the same time and place.

Waukee

Fireworks in Waukee will be around 9:30 p.m. in Centennial Park on the third. You can also watch “We Bought a Zoo” at the park starting at 8:45 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a blanket!

West Des Moines

Head on over to Blue Herron Lake in Raccoon River Park to check out the West Des Moines display on the third. They are expected to shoot off at dusk.

Windsor Heights

Finally, Windsor Heights will shoot off fireworks after their celebrations on the fourth. They are expected to start at dusk.