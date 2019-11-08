White water rafting in downtown Des Moines could be coming soon

DES MOINES — The Central Iowa Water Trails project just received a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The area around the Scott and Center Street dams would offer more recreation opportunities and excitement with this first wave of funding.

“This allows us to really start construction. We’re done with the design and permitting and once we raise enough to match the private funds. This is a validator of the project, it shows Des Moines is important and that central Iowa is important and really mitigates those dams and allows us to have great outdoor recreation,” Hannah Inman with the Great Outdoors Foundation said.

Photo: Great Outdoors Foundation

Photo: Great Outdoors Foundation

