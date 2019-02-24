Whiteout conditions reported as several highways in Iowa deemed impassable Video

Many state highways and parts of I-80 were closed Saturday night and into Sunday morning because of blizzard-like conditions.

Here's a list of the roads and highways that have been listed as impassable, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation:

US 218: Route impassable from US 18; County Road T44 (Floyd) to the Minnesota Border (5m N of Saint Ansgar)

IA 9: Route impassable from US 218; County Road T46 (near Osage) to County Road V10 (Riceville)

IA 9: Route impassable from US 65 (Manly) to US 218 (Osage)

I-80 WB: Roadway reopened to traffic from Exit 76 - County Road N54 to Exit 83 - Antique Country Drive (near Casey)

US 69: Route impassable from IA 175 (Jewell) to County Road D20 (Blairsburg)

IA 14: Route impassable from IA 96 (near Conrad) to US 20 (1m N of Holland)

US 30: Route impassable from County Road N41 (Glidden) to Exit 142 - Lincoln Way; X Avenue (near Ames)

IA 930: Route impassable from US 30; X Avenue to Y Avenue; County Road R38 (near Ames)

IA 4: Route impassable from IA 141 (near Jamaica) to IA 175 (near Lohrville)

IA 210: Route impassable from IA 17 (Madrid) to County Road R38 (Slater)

IA 17: Route impassable from IA 210 (Madrid) to US 20 (Webster City)

IA 144: Route impassable from County Road P54 (Rippey) to IA 175 (near Gowrie)

These are the latest updates as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday.