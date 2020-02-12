WHO Radio’s Bonnie Lucas to retire

Bonnie Lucas, who's one half of the popular "Van and Bonnie" show, surprised listeners by announcing she's retiring.

DES MOINES — A familiar voice for listeners across Iowa will soon be leaving the airwaves.

Bonnie Lucas, who is one half of the popular “Van and Bonnie” morning show she co-hosts with Van Harden on 1040 WHO Radio, announced in a surprise Wednesday she is retiring.

Lucas’ last day on the air will be March 6.

“They’ve given me a chance to travel with all these great listeners,” Lucas said in a statement on the station’s website. “I’ve been all over the world and just made so many friends traveling. And they’re still all going to be my friends.”

Both Van and Bonnie have done the morning show on WHO Radio for more than 25 years. Last year, they were inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

In addition, the station said the duo have won numerous Marconi Awards, considered one of the highest honors in radio.