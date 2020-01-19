Who, when, and where the candidates are in Iowa

AMY KLOBUCHAR
- 1/19
- 5:30 pm Urban Dreams (Des Moines)
- 7:00 pm – Waukee Innovation Learning Center
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 2:00 pm – Ames Public Library
- 6:00 pm – The Main Event (Mason City)
ANDREW YANG
- 1/19
- 7:00 pm – American Legion Post 403 (Van Meter)
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 4:00 pm – Urban Dreams (Des Moines)
- 6:30 pm – Prairie Canary Restaurant & Bar (Grinnel)
BERNIE SANDERS
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 4:30 pm – State Historical Museum of Iowa (Des Moines)
- 1/22
- 8:00 pm – University of Northern Iowa, West Gym (Cedar Falls)
ELIZABETH WARREN
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 3:30 pm – Dallas Center Grimes Community High School
JOE BIDEN
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 1/21
- 1:15 pm – Gateway Conference Center (Ames)
- 5:00 pm – Iowa Central Community College, Stundent Resource Center (Fort Dodge)
- 1/22
- 10:15 am – North Iowa Events Center (Mason City)
- 2:30 pm – VFW Post 7920 (Osage)
PETE BUTTIGIEG
- 1/20
- 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
- 3:30 pm – Tamory Hall (Pella)
- 5:45 pm – Fairfield Arts and Convention Center (Fairfield)
- 7:45 pm – Aldo Leopold Middle School (Burlington)
- 1/21
- 10:00 am – Lake Cooper Foundation (Keokuk)
- 12:30 pm – Iowa Wesleyan University, Howe Student Activity Center, Social Hall (Mount Pleasant)
- 3:00 pm – River’s Edge Event and Performance Venue (Muscatine)
- 6:30 pm – Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Commission, Armory
- 1/22
- 10:00 am – University Of Dubuque, Myers Center
TOM STEYER
- 1/21
- 10:00 am – TBA (Council Bluffs)
- 2:30 pm TBA (Atlantic)