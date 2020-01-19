Closings
Who, when, and where the candidates are in Iowa

As we get closer to the Iowa Caucuses, most of front-running candidates are traveling the state.

Democratic presidential candidates from left, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AMY KLOBUCHAR

  • 1/19
    • 5:30 pm Urban Dreams (Des Moines)
    • 7:00 pm – Waukee Innovation Learning Center
  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
    • 2:00 pm – Ames Public Library
    • 6:00 pm – The Main Event (Mason City)

ANDREW YANG

  • 1/19
    • 7:00 pm – American Legion Post 403 (Van Meter)
  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
    • 4:00 pm – Urban Dreams (Des Moines)
    • 6:30 pm – Prairie Canary Restaurant & Bar (Grinnel)

BERNIE SANDERS

  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
    • 4:30 pm – State Historical Museum of Iowa (Des Moines)
  • 1/22
    • 8:00 pm – University of Northern Iowa, West Gym (Cedar Falls)

ELIZABETH WARREN

  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
    • 3:30 pm – Dallas Center Grimes Community High School

JOE BIDEN

  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
  • 1/21
    • 1:15 pm – Gateway Conference Center (Ames)
    • 5:00 pm – Iowa Central Community College, Stundent Resource Center (Fort Dodge)
  • 1/22
    • 10:15 am – North Iowa Events Center (Mason City)
    • 2:30 pm – VFW Post 7920 (Osage)

PETE BUTTIGIEG

  • 1/20
    • 11:00 am – Hy-Vee Hall (Des Moines)
    • 3:30 pm – Tamory Hall (Pella)
    • 5:45 pm – Fairfield Arts and Convention Center (Fairfield)
    • 7:45 pm – Aldo Leopold Middle School (Burlington)
  • 1/21
    • 10:00 am – Lake Cooper Foundation (Keokuk)
    • 12:30 pm – Iowa Wesleyan University, Howe Student Activity Center, Social Hall (Mount Pleasant)
    • 3:00 pm – River’s Edge Event and Performance Venue (Muscatine)
    • 6:30 pm – Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Commission, Armory
  • 1/22
    • 10:00 am – University Of Dubuque, Myers Center

TOM STEYER

  • 1/21
    • 10:00 am – TBA (Council Bluffs)
    • 2:30 pm TBA (Atlantic)

